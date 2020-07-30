Morpheus Labs (MITX) Trading 6% Higher Over Last Week

Morpheus Labs (CURRENCY:MITX) traded 10.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 30th. In the last seven days, Morpheus Labs has traded up 6% against the US dollar. Morpheus Labs has a total market cap of $6.56 million and approximately $1.22 million worth of Morpheus Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Morpheus Labs token can currently be bought for about $0.0188 or 0.00000171 BTC on exchanges including Liquid, HitBTC, IDEX and FCoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002210 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009091 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $212.92 or 0.01932933 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.74 or 0.00179228 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00067126 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0960 or 0.00000871 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000174 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00106961 BTC.

About Morpheus Labs

Morpheus Labs’ genesis date was February 15th, 2018. Morpheus Labs’ total supply is 746,999,995 tokens and its circulating supply is 348,379,945 tokens. Morpheus Labs’ official website is token.morpheuslabs.io . Morpheus Labs’ official Twitter account is @morpheus_labs_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Morpheus Labs

Morpheus Labs can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Liquid, HitBTC and FCoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Morpheus Labs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Morpheus Labs should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Morpheus Labs using one of the exchanges listed above.

