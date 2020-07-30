Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $15.63

Mr. Cooper Group Inc (NASDAQ:COOP)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $15.63 and last traded at $15.44, with a volume of 26332 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.45.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COOP. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Wedbush raised shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Get Mr. Cooper Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.01.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.03. Mr. Cooper Group had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a positive return on equity of 22.68%. The firm had revenue of $278.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.35 million. As a group, analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group Inc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of COOP. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 84.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 10,566 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 196.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 24,058 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 191.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 139,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 91,497 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 201,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 72,845 shares during the last quarter. 82.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for originated and purchased loans, as well as operates as a subservicer for various clients that own the underlying servicing rights.

Featured Article: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Mr. Cooper Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr. Cooper Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.