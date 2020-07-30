Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $15.63

Mr. Cooper Group Inc (NASDAQ:COOP)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $15.63 and last traded at $15.44, with a volume of 26332 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.45.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on COOP. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Wedbush raised shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.01.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of COOP. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 84.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 10,566 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 196.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 24,058 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 191.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 139,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 91,497 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 201,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 72,845 shares during the last quarter. 82.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP)
Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for originated and purchased loans, as well as operates as a subservicer for various clients that own the underlying servicing rights.
