Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Acquires New Shares in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CEF. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 967,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,188,000 after purchasing an additional 91,549 shares during the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Howland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 5.4% in the first quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 607,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,887,000 after purchasing an additional 31,288 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 13.0% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 95,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 11,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 26.2% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 18,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 3,853 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CEF traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.29. 50,036 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,184,385. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $11.95 and a 12-month high of $19.97.

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to invest and hold substantially all assets in physical gold bullion and silver bullion. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

