Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Buys 3,600 Shares of Diamond S Shipping Inc (NYSE:DSSI)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Diamond S Shipping Inc (NYSE:DSSI) by 11.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 35,617 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Diamond S Shipping were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 69,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 26,266 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 247.0% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 76,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 54,100 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,248 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 497,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,880,000 after acquiring an additional 80,357 shares during the last quarter. 66.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DSSI traded down $0.29 on Thursday, hitting $8.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,711. The firm has a market cap of $346.25 million, a P/E ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.26. Diamond S Shipping Inc has a 52-week low of $7.63 and a 52-week high of $17.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.34. Diamond S Shipping had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 5.35%. The company had revenue of $209.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.53 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Diamond S Shipping Inc will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DSSI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diamond S Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Diamond S Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on Diamond S Shipping from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.84.

Diamond S Shipping Profile

Diamond S Shipping Inc operates as a shipping company. The company operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Tankers. It provides seaborne transportation of crude oil, refined petroleum, and other production. As of March 28, 2019, it owned and operated a fleet of 68 vessels, including 15 Suezmax vessels, 1 Aframax, and 52 medium-range product tankers.

