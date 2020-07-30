Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Buys 685 Shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,022 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,936 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 62.9% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 105,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 7,504 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association raised its position in Schlumberger by 2.3% in the second quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 25,147 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 23.7% during the second quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 256,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,710,000 after purchasing an additional 49,100 shares in the last quarter. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SLB has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $34.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. DZ Bank lowered Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, HSBC upped their price target on Schlumberger from $17.10 to $18.10 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.72.

NYSE:SLB traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.38. The company had a trading volume of 735,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,945,807. Schlumberger Limited. has a twelve month low of $11.87 and a twelve month high of $41.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $25.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 2.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.16.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.06. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 8.12% and a negative net margin of 73.90%. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 34.01%.

In related news, EVP Patrick Schorn sold 34,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total value of $614,564.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,426,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Alexander C. Juden sold 35,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total value of $607,250.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 92,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,597,987.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 84,290 shares of company stock worth $1,506,249. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

