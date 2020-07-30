Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Buys New Position in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 6,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Metlife by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 43,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 5,150 shares in the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC boosted its position in Metlife by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 72,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP acquired a new position in Metlife during the 2nd quarter worth $443,000. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its position in Metlife by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 65,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,384,000 after acquiring an additional 17,768 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Metlife by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 47,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MET traded down $1.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $37.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 231,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,758,418. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.99. The firm has a market cap of $33.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.34. Metlife Inc has a 52 week low of $22.85 and a 52 week high of $53.28.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.14. Metlife had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 12.37%. The business had revenue of $15.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. Metlife’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Metlife Inc will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.11%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MET shares. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Metlife from $59.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Metlife from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Metlife from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America began coverage on Metlife in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Metlife from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.88.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

