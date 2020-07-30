Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Grows Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,165 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,508 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 900.0% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FCX. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. CIBC raised their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Raymond James set a $13.50 price objective on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Freeport-McMoRan has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.03.

Shares of FCX traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.89. 645,767 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,324,230. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.25 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Freeport-McMoRan Inc has a twelve month low of $4.82 and a twelve month high of $13.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.16.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative return on equity of 0.98% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

