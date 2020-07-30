Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Grows Position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. increased its position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 39.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,502 shares during the quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $1,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 16.8% in the first quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 5,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 101,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,466,000 after acquiring an additional 34,347 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. increased its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 68,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,250,000 after acquiring an additional 18,058 shares in the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 7,194,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $318,334,000 after buying an additional 944,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 20,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 3,940 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAM stock traded down $0.62 on Thursday, hitting $33.30. The stock had a trading volume of 59,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,365,147. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.38. The company has a market cap of $52.25 billion, a PE ratio of 28.91 and a beta of 1.14. Brookfield Asset Management Inc has a one year low of $21.57 and a one year high of $45.61.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.68). The firm had revenue of $16.59 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 1.79%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BAM. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. TheStreet downgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.50 target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.35.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

