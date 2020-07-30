Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 157,632 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,500 shares during the period. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Contango Oil & Gas worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Contango Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Contango Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Contango Oil & Gas by 4,722.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,930 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 24,413 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Contango Oil & Gas by 572.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 32,126 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 27,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Contango Oil & Gas by 252.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,324 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 10,979 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Contango Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th.

Shares of MCF stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.84. 4,165 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 614,447. Contango Oil & Gas has a fifty-two week low of $0.84 and a fifty-two week high of $4.79.

Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $34.57 million for the quarter.

About Contango Oil & Gas

Contango Oil & Gas Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores, develops, exploits, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico and onshore properties in Texas and Wyoming in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved reserves of approximately 131.9 billion cubic feet equivalent, including 54.2 billion cubic feet of natural gas, 9.4 million barrels of crude oil and condensate, and 3.5 million barrels of natural gas liquids.

