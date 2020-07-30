Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Has $209,000 Holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. lessened its position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 26.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,175 shares during the period. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 279,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,856,000 after purchasing an additional 29,969 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 13,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 4,385 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $248,000. 68.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BAC shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on Bank of America from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. TheStreet cut Bank of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Bank of America from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.47.

BAC stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.88. 2,681,525 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,684,072. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.22 and a 200-day moving average of $26.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. Bank of America Corp has a 1 year low of $17.95 and a 1 year high of $35.72.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.71 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 19.09%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Corp will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 16,424,366 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.22 per share, with a total value of $397,798,144.52. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

