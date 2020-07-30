Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Has $450,000 Stock Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 89.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,603 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,646 shares during the quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXY. Capital Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 166.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,212 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. First PREMIER Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 255.5% during the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 2,435 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 673.4% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Occidental Petroleum stock traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.01. 852,684 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,118,044. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.85 and a 200 day moving average of $22.84. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $54.05. The company has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a PE ratio of 62.88 and a beta of 1.95.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.11. Occidental Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 1.24% and a negative net margin of 13.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.76%.

In related news, SVP Oscar K. Brown sold 52,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total value of $1,011,121.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,839 shares in the company, valued at $909,613.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Oscar K. Brown sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.85, for a total value of $445,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 93,905 shares of company stock valued at $1,740,403. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OXY has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Tudor Pickering cut Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Occidental Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.36.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Read More: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.