Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Has $629,000 Stake in Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) by 190.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,196 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,605 shares during the quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Euronav were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EURN. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Euronav by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 10,998,403 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $121,316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421,232 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Euronav during the 4th quarter worth $51,800,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in Euronav by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,400,827 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $27,717,000 after purchasing an additional 770,793 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Euronav by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,837,491 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $20,727,000 after purchasing an additional 395,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armor Advisors L.L.C. bought a new position in Euronav during the 1st quarter worth $16,930,000. 34.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. DNB Markets raised Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Fearnley Fonds lowered Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

Euronav stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.71. The stock had a trading volume of 87,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,642,676. Euronav NV has a 12 month low of $7.21 and a 12 month high of $13.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The shipping company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.14. Euronav had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 29.07%. The business had revenue of $383.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.69 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Euronav NV will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Euronav Company Profile

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil and petroleum products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tankers; and Floating Production, Storage, and Offloading Operations. As of December 12, 2018, it owned and operated a fleet of vessels, including 43 very large crude carriers, 2 ULCCs, 26 Suezmax vessels, and 2 floating, storage, and offloading vessels, as well as 1 LR1s.

