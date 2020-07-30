Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Has $981,000 Holdings in Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,920 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,950 shares during the period. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Discovery Inc Series C were worth $981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DISCK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Discovery Inc Series C by 71.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,413,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,818,000 after purchasing an additional 6,020,257 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,416,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,334,000 after buying an additional 4,622,659 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Discovery Inc Series C during the 4th quarter worth about $140,850,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,486,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,339,000 after buying an additional 920,076 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,977,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,159,000 after buying an additional 648,841 shares during the period. 52.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DISCK shares. BidaskClub cut Discovery Inc Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Discovery Inc Series C from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Discovery Inc Series C from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th.

Shares of DISCK traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.87. The stock had a trading volume of 90,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,862,996. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.94. Discovery Inc Series C has a one year low of $15.43 and a one year high of $31.20. The firm has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a PE ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. Discovery Inc Series C had a net margin of 18.54% and a return on equity of 23.40%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS.

Discovery Inc Series C Company Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

