Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Invests $218,000 in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $6,093,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,221,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,216,000 after purchasing an additional 152,223 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 671,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,167,000 after purchasing an additional 194,523 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,994,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 443,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,862,000 after purchasing an additional 5,703 shares during the period.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $70.51. The company had a trading volume of 806 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,923. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $50.55 and a 52 week high of $74.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.59 and a 200-day moving average of $65.89.

