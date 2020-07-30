Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Lowers Holdings in istar Inc (NYSE:STAR)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. decreased its stake in shares of istar Inc (NYSE:STAR) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. owned about 0.12% of istar worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of istar by 22.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 954,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,123,000 after acquiring an additional 173,848 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in istar by 13.9% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 259,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,755,000 after purchasing an additional 31,710 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in istar by 210.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 77,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 52,390 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in istar by 3.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 105,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 4,003 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in istar by 4.6% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 72,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 3,159 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STAR traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,245. istar Inc has a 1 year low of $5.48 and a 1 year high of $17.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.17 and a 200-day moving average of $12.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $901.17 million, a PE ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

istar (NYSE:STAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. istar had a net margin of 58.20% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The company had revenue of $173.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.50 million. On average, analysts expect that istar Inc will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of istar from $21.00 to $16.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of istar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st.

iStar (NYSE: STAR) finances, invests in and develops real estate and real estate related projects as part of its fully-integrated investment platform. Building on over two decades of experience and $40 billion of transactions, iStar brings uncommon capabilities and new ways of thinking to commercial real estate and adapts its investment strategy to changing market conditions.

