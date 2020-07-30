Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (NYSE:MNR)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (NYSE:MNR) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Monmouth R.E. Inv. were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,064,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Monmouth R.E. Inv. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its stake in Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 626.7% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 2,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP acquired a new position in Monmouth R.E. Inv. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 68.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MNR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Monmouth R.E. Inv. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.08.

NYSE MNR traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.52. 8,961 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 464,902. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.11 and its 200-day moving average is $13.47. Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. has a 1 year low of $8.42 and a 1 year high of $15.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.02 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 12.20 and a current ratio of 12.20.

Monmouth R.E. Inv. (NYSE:MNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.86). Monmouth R.E. Inv. had a negative return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $41.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.34 million. Equities analysts predict that Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. Monmouth R.E. Inv.’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 113 properties containing a total of approximately 21.8 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 30 states.

