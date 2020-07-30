Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Purchases 310 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VT. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,511,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 344.5% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 10,594 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $307,000.

Shares of VT stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $78.99. 92,326 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,710,417. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $53.70 and a 12 month high of $83.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.35.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

