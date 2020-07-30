Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Raises Stake in Orion Engineered Carbons SA (NYSE:OEC)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons SA (NYSE:OEC) by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,080 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Orion Engineered Carbons in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Orion Engineered Carbons in the first quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Orion Engineered Carbons in the second quarter worth $116,000. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Lorin Crenshaw purchased 14,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.37 per share, with a total value of $108,707.50. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,138.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Isfort Andre Schulze purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.32 per share, for a total transaction of $36,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,187 shares in the company, valued at $103,848.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 69,750 shares of company stock worth $639,308 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OEC has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine raised Orion Engineered Carbons from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Barclays cut Orion Engineered Carbons from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

Shares of NYSE:OEC traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.50. 16,749 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,884. Orion Engineered Carbons SA has a 12 month low of $5.93 and a 12 month high of $20.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $626.04 million, a PE ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.51.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. Orion Engineered Carbons had a return on equity of 66.08% and a net margin of 6.02%. The business had revenue of $336.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.46 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Orion Engineered Carbons SA will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; and various conductive carbon black grades for use in polymer and printing applications, as well as in silicon, non-woven textile, building material, battery electrodes metallurgical, agrochemical, and carbon brush applications.

