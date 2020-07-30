Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Sells 2,300 Shares of Cna Financial Corp (NYSE:CNA)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Cna Financial Corp (NYSE:CNA) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Cna Financial were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNA. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cna Financial by 266.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 839 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Cna Financial by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,742 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 6,098 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cna Financial by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,111 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 2,258 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cna Financial by 283.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 873,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,135,000 after buying an additional 645,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cna Financial by 77.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,726 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 8,146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Cna Financial alerts:

CNA traded down $0.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $33.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,236. Cna Financial Corp has a 52-week low of $25.18 and a 52-week high of $51.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.88. The company has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23.

Cna Financial (NYSE:CNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Cna Financial had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 5.76%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cna Financial Corp will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Corp Loews purchased 161,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.49 per share, with a total value of $5,240,799.45. Insiders have bought a total of 564,430 shares of company stock worth $17,946,911 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Cna Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd.

About Cna Financial

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

Further Reading: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cna Financial Corp (NYSE:CNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Cna Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cna Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.