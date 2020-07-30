Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Sells 2,400 Shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. cut its stake in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) by 2.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 91,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of TEGNA in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,288,000. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TEGNA in the 1st quarter valued at about $23,462,000. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of TEGNA in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,860,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,943,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,109,000 after buying an additional 751,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TEGNA in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TGNA shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of TEGNA from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of TEGNA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TEGNA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of TEGNA from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of TEGNA from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.13.

TEGNA stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.11. The company had a trading volume of 24,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,670,829. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.36. TEGNA Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.61 and a 12-month high of $18.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43. The firm had revenue of $684.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.00 million. TEGNA had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 21.17%. TEGNA’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts expect that TEGNA Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. TEGNA’s payout ratio is 20.29%.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

