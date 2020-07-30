Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Sells 2,600 Shares of St. Joe Co (NYSE:JOE)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in St. Joe Co (NYSE:JOE) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of St. Joe worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of St. Joe during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of St. Joe during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of St. Joe by 69.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of St. Joe by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of St. Joe during the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. 98.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of St. Joe from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th.

Shares of JOE traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.96. 4,668 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,711. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.19. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.05 and a beta of 0.98. St. Joe Co has a 1 year low of $15.32 and a 1 year high of $23.38.

St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. St. Joe had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 17.99%. The company had revenue of $18.60 million during the quarter.

St. Joe Company Profile

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida, the United States. It operates through four segments: Residential Real Estate, Hospitality, Commercial Leasing and Sales, and Forestry. The Residential Real Estate segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes.

