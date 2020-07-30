Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Sells 50 Shares of Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. cut its position in shares of Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Cable One were worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CABO. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in Cable One during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Cable One by 312.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 33 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Cable One during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. increased its position in Cable One by 263.6% during the 1st quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 40 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Cable One during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

CABO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Cable One from $1,367.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $1,850.00 target price (up previously from $1,600.00) on shares of Cable One in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Cowen began coverage on Cable One in a report on Monday, April 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $1,600.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Cable One from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Cable One presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,726.67.

Shares of CABO stock traded up $21.00 on Thursday, reaching $1,789.00. The stock had a trading volume of 381 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,091. The stock has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.57 and a beta of 0.45. Cable One Inc has a 1 year low of $1,031.39 and a 1 year high of $2,044.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,772.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,709.35.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $12.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.40 by $2.65. The company had revenue of $321.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.20 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 17.28%. Cable One’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cable One Inc will post 40.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 753 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,700.00, for a total transaction of $1,280,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,890 shares in the company, valued at $8,313,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 769 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,805.00, for a total value of $1,388,045.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,890 shares in the company, valued at $8,826,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,849 shares of company stock worth $3,257,399 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cable One, Inc owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services. The company offers residential data services, including WiFi ONE, a Wi-Fi solution to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

