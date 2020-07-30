Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Takes Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 552 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 74 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded down $3.05 on Thursday, hitting $384.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,438,628. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.31. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $266.11 and a 1 year high of $442.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $369.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $382.50. The company has a market capitalization of $107.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.95.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The aerospace company reported $5.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.07. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 182.05% and a net margin of 10.25%. The firm had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.00 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $2.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.74%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $371.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Cowen assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $433.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $442.67.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Featured Story: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.