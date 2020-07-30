Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. decreased its stake in Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) by 19.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SNY. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanofi in the first quarter worth about $25,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanofi in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of Sanofi in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Capital Square LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanofi in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 128.5% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

SNY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

In other news, major shareholder Sanofi sold 20,421,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $509.85, for a total value of $10,412,105,205.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sanofi stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $52.36. 21,588 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,021,736. The stock has a market cap of $130.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67. Sanofi SA has a 12 month low of $37.62 and a 12 month high of $55.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.61 and its 200-day moving average is $48.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

