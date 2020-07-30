MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) Posts Earnings Results

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $314.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:MSA traded down $0.83 on Thursday, hitting $119.38. The company had a trading volume of 6,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,879. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 29.90 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $112.58 and a 200 day moving average of $117.79. MSA Safety has a 52-week low of $83.57 and a 52-week high of $142.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Several research firms have recently commented on MSA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MSA Safety from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. CJS Securities began coverage on shares of MSA Safety in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.25.

In related news, VP Steven C. Sr. Blanco sold 9,585 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $1,188,540.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,258,536. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Diane M. Pearse sold 891 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $107,463.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,697,178.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

About MSA Safety

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, utilities, and mining industries worldwide. It operates through Americas and International segments. The company's core product offerings include permanently installed fixed gas and flame detection instruments, such as permanently installed gas detection monitoring systems, and flame detectors and open-path infrared gas detectors, as well as replacement components and related services to detect the presence or absence of various gases in the air.

