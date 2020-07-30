Msci (NYSE:MSCI) Price Target Increased to $375.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) had its target price lifted by UBS Group from $342.00 to $375.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Msci from $337.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Msci from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $369.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Msci in a report on Friday, July 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Msci from $346.00 to $501.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $346.44.

NYSE MSCI traded down $9.77 on Wednesday, hitting $373.25. 17,107 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 421,486. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $351.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $314.31. Msci has a fifty-two week low of $206.82 and a fifty-two week high of $398.49. The firm has a market cap of $31.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.77 and a beta of 0.94.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $409.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.25 million. Msci had a negative return on equity of 310.07% and a net margin of 32.14%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Msci will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This is a positive change from Msci’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Msci’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.24%.

In other Msci news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.08, for a total transaction of $790,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 287,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,866,678.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,500 shares of company stock worth $2,451,750. Corporate insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Msci in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Msci during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,517,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Msci in the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,726,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Msci by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,431,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $369,460,000 after buying an additional 31,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in Msci by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 118,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,407,000 after purchasing an additional 18,340 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

About Msci

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

