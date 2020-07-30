Multi-collateral DAI Market Capitalization Achieves $121.36 Million (DAI)

Multi-collateral DAI (CURRENCY:DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. One Multi-collateral DAI token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00010184 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Multi-collateral DAI has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Multi-collateral DAI has a total market capitalization of $121.36 million and $8.31 million worth of Multi-collateral DAI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001465 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00039507 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $563.16 or 0.05107734 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003012 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002256 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00052290 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00029936 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00013388 BTC.

About Multi-collateral DAI

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) is a token. Its genesis date was November 18th, 2019. Multi-collateral DAI’s total supply is 121,206,288 tokens and its circulating supply is 120,855,396 tokens. Multi-collateral DAI’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO . The official website for Multi-collateral DAI is www.makerdao.com

Multi-collateral DAI Token Trading

Multi-collateral DAI can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multi-collateral DAI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Multi-collateral DAI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Multi-collateral DAI using one of the exchanges listed above.

