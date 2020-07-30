National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) Price Target Raised to $15.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on NOV. Barclays cut shares of National-Oilwell Varco from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $14.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen upped their target price on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $11.40 to $11.30 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of National-Oilwell Varco from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of National-Oilwell Varco from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.91.

Get National-Oilwell Varco alerts:

NOV traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.58. 358,281 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,179,949. National-Oilwell Varco has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $25.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.15 and a 200 day moving average of $14.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. National-Oilwell Varco had a negative net margin of 35.56% and a negative return on equity of 2.18%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that National-Oilwell Varco will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 99,174 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 10,796 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $398,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 152,845 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 4,369 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 41,232 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 6,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

About National-Oilwell Varco

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The Wellbore Technologies segment offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for National-Oilwell Varco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National-Oilwell Varco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.