Nebulas (NAS) Price Hits $0.43 on Exchanges

Nebulas (CURRENCY:NAS) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. Nebulas has a total market capitalization of $22.59 million and approximately $5.11 million worth of Nebulas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nebulas coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.43 or 0.00003947 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Allcoin, OKEx and Neraex. In the last week, Nebulas has traded 11% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001466 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00039612 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $562.02 or 0.05102118 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003012 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002261 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00052464 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00029923 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00013386 BTC.

Nebulas Coin Profile

Nebulas (CRYPTO:NAS) is a coin. Its launch date was September 1st, 2017. Nebulas’ total supply is 72,001,805 coins and its circulating supply is 51,952,589 coins. Nebulas’ official website is nebulas.io . Nebulas’ official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nebulas is /r/nebulas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nebulas’ official message board is medium.com/nebulasio

Buying and Selling Nebulas

Nebulas can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Allcoin, Binance, BCEX, Gate.io, Neraex, LBank and OKEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebulas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nebulas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nebulas using one of the exchanges listed above.

