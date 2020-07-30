NESTLE S A/S (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Holdings Reduced by Puzo Michael J

Puzo Michael J reduced its position in shares of NESTLE S A/S (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,832 shares during the quarter. NESTLE S A/S accounts for approximately 3.7% of Puzo Michael J’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Puzo Michael J’s holdings in NESTLE S A/S were worth $9,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in NESTLE S A/S in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,495,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NESTLE S A/S by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,775,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,021,000 after buying an additional 53,788 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NESTLE S A/S during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,815,000. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NESTLE S A/S during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,733,000. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NESTLE S A/S by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 850,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,628,000 after purchasing an additional 31,322 shares during the period. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NSRGY stock traded up $0.54 on Wednesday, hitting $120.49. 196,155 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,931. NESTLE S A/S has a twelve month low of $88.00 and a twelve month high of $120.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $112.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.35.

NSRGY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating on shares of NESTLE S A/S in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NESTLE S A/S in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of NESTLE S A/S in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NESTLE S A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NESTLE S A/S in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. NESTLE S A/S currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

NESTLE S A/S Company Profile

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and Nestlé Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

