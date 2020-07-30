Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Acquired by V Wealth Advisors LLC

V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,804 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the quarter. Netflix comprises about 0.6% of V Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Motco boosted its stake in Netflix by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Lucia Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 325.0% in the 1st quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 85 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 688.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 71 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

NFLX traded up $0.92 during trading on Thursday, hitting $485.40. The stock had a trading volume of 178,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,653,894. The firm has a market cap of $214.21 billion, a PE ratio of 81.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.96. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $252.28 and a 12 month high of $575.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $473.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $405.64.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 33.32% and a net margin of 11.85%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $485.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $483.56.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 53,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.23, for a total value of $23,895,891.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,895,891.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 300 shares in the company, valued at $135,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 189,612 shares of company stock worth $90,145,458 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Read More: Percentage Decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.