New Dimension Resources (CVE:NDR) Shares Down 16.7%

New Dimension Resources Ltd. (CVE:NDR)’s share price dropped 16.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, approximately 144,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 156,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.36, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.31.

About New Dimension Resources (CVE:NDR)

New Dimension Resources Ltd. acquires, explores for, evaluates, and develops mineral properties in Canada and Argentina. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It owns interests in the Las Calandrias, Los Cisnes, and Sierra Blanca gold-silver projects covering an area of 86,000 hectares located in Santa Cruz province, Argentina.

