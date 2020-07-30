NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) Position Trimmed by Notis McConarty Edward

Notis McConarty Edward lowered its position in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Notis McConarty Edward’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 129.8% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth about $30,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 113.2% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NYSE NEE traded up $1.84 on Wednesday, reaching $281.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,957,800. NextEra Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $174.80 and a twelve month high of $285.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $138.51 billion, a PE ratio of 38.73, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $255.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $248.15.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.11. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.35 EPS. NextEra Energy’s revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NEE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Vertical Research upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $296.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $258.00.

In other NextEra Energy news, Treasurer Paul I. Cutler sold 8,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $2,500,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 86,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,749,115. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 7,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total transaction of $1,744,764.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,048,748.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,050 shares of company stock valued at $26,082,208 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

Read More: Total Return

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.