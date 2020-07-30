NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Savior LLC

Savior LLC lessened its stake in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Savior LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 10,443.2% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 644,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $155,005,000 after purchasing an additional 638,081 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 24.6% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,590,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $623,263,000 after purchasing an additional 512,077 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 19.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,724,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $655,606,000 after purchasing an additional 448,004 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 140.1% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 751,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $180,763,000 after purchasing an additional 438,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 23.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,295,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $552,291,000 after purchasing an additional 434,000 shares during the last quarter. 77.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Treasurer Paul I. Cutler sold 8,772 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $2,500,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 86,839 shares in the company, valued at $24,749,115. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 176 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $50,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,433,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 110,050 shares of company stock valued at $26,082,208. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NEE traded up $1.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $281.89. 45,025 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,957,800. NextEra Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $174.80 and a 52-week high of $285.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $255.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $248.15. The firm has a market cap of $138.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.61.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 18.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $296.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.00.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

