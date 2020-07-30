NEXT’s (NXT) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of NEXT (LON:NXT) in a report issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on NXT. Societe Generale cut NEXT to a sell rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 3,998 ($49.20) to GBX 3,522 ($43.34) in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on NEXT from GBX 5,500 ($67.68) to GBX 5,700 ($70.15) and gave the stock a sector performer rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on NEXT from GBX 5,600 ($68.91) to GBX 5,300 ($65.22) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 24th. Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of NEXT in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC raised NEXT to a buy rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 7,050 ($86.76) to GBX 5,570 ($68.55) in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. NEXT currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 5,274.43 ($64.91).

LON NXT traded up GBX 404 ($4.97) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 5,666 ($69.73). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 591,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,680. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 4,981.42 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 5,324.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 565.39. NEXT has a 1 year low of GBX 48.36 ($0.60) and a 1 year high of GBX 7,358 ($90.55). The company has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09.

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, accessories, and/or home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in seven segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management.

