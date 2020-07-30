NEXT’s (NXT) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their hold rating on shares of NEXT (LON:NXT) in a research note published on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of NEXT in a research note on Monday. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of NEXT in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on NEXT from GBX 5,600 ($68.91) to GBX 5,300 ($65.22) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on NEXT from GBX 5,500 ($67.68) to GBX 5,700 ($70.15) and gave the stock a sector performer rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on NEXT from GBX 5,000 ($61.53) to GBX 3,400 ($41.84) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NEXT presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 5,274.43 ($64.91).

NXT traded up GBX 404 ($4.97) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 5,666 ($69.73). 591,693 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 625,680. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 4,981.42 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 5,324.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 565.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion and a PE ratio of 12.09. NEXT has a 12-month low of GBX 48.36 ($0.60) and a 12-month high of GBX 7,358 ($90.55).

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, accessories, and/or home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in seven segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management.

