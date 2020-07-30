North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH Sells 6,697 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH decreased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,401 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 6,697 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories makes up 2.4% of North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $13,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JustInvest LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 12,672 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 3,873 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1,199.2% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,563,878 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $281,226,000 after buying an additional 3,289,573 shares in the last quarter. Alerus Financial NA grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 60,465 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,771,000 after buying an additional 4,746 shares in the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 106,753 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $9,760,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 182,229 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $14,380,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. 73.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded up $2.71 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.57. The stock had a trading volume of 235,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,659,519. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $61.61 and a 12-month high of $101.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.22.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.28% and a net margin of 9.89%. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ABT. Bank of America upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.13.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $2,254,784.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 96,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,496,102. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 6,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.80, for a total value of $683,031.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,996,291.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 110,724 shares of company stock worth $10,377,028. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

