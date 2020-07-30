North Star Asset Management Inc. Buys 2,466 Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,751 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,466 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $5,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1,039.9% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 80,685 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $24,092,000 after buying an additional 73,607 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $3,165,000. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $487,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 17,662 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 175.5% during the fourth quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. 73.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 68,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.87, for a total value of $21,413,306.07. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,727,813 shares in the company, valued at $34,220,813,040.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ajay Banga sold 61,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.89, for a total value of $19,290,454.63. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 384,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,418,955.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,000,122 shares of company stock worth $302,709,148 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on MA. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $364.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $311.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Mastercard from $349.00 to $332.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Mastercard from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $328.57.

MA stock traded up $4.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $310.59. 120,128 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,583,832. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $301.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $291.69. The stock has a market cap of $310.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Inc has a fifty-two week low of $199.99 and a fifty-two week high of $347.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. Mastercard had a return on equity of 149.02% and a net margin of 46.75%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.59%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Read More: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.