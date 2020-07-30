North Star Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

North Star Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 205,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 30,085 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $8,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth $126,871,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $230,132,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 49,627.9% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,159,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $184,912,000 after acquiring an additional 5,148,893 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,365,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,085,850,000 after purchasing an additional 3,954,127 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 46.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,505,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $386,019,000 after purchasing an additional 3,652,122 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $43.55. 462,010 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,098,148. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.26. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $29.95 and a 12 month high of $45.92.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

