North Star Asset Management Inc. Has $28.60 Million Stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

North Star Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 389,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,604 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of North Star Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. North Star Asset Management Inc. owned 0.20% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $28,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,864,000. HT Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 1,375,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,097,000 after buying an additional 37,848 shares during the period. Evergreen Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Advisors LLC now owns 981,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,125,000 after acquiring an additional 14,742 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 475.7% during the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 913,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,218,000 after purchasing an additional 755,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bouchey Financial Group Ltd boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 843,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHB stock traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.25. 4,771 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,804,050. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $51.38 and a 52-week high of $81.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.46.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

