North Star Asset Management Inc. Sells 987 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

North Star Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,257 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 987 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,744 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 15.2% during the second quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 20,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after buying an additional 2,704 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 16.9% during the second quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 8.5% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 131,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,628,000 after buying an additional 10,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the second quarter worth about $266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.67% of the company’s stock.

UPS traded up $3.90 on Wednesday, reaching $123.52. 212,444 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,098,893. The company has a market cap of $106.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.06. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $82.00 and a one year high of $125.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.37.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $18.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 152.81% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UPS. Cowen lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $101.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.19.

In other news, CEO Carol B. Tome acquired 10,100 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $99.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,003,233.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,865.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

