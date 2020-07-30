Northern Superior Resources (CVE:SUP) Sets New 52-Week High at $0.54

Northern Superior Resources Inc. (CVE:SUP)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.54 and last traded at C$0.54, with a volume of 77000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.51.

The company has a market cap of $20.93 million and a PE ratio of -31.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.26.

Northern Superior Resources (CVE:SUP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Northern Superior Resources Inc, an exploration stage junior mining company, engages in the identification, acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of gold properties in Ontario and Québec, Canada. It also explores for silver and copper. The company focuses on exploring its 100% owned properties, such as the Croteau Est property, which consists of 237 claims covering an area of approximately 12,454 hectares located in west-central Québec; and the Ti-pa-haa-kaa-ning that includes 202 mining claims covering an area of 442,669 hectares located in northwestern Ontario.

