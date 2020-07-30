Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.99 EPS

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) issued its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.99, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $34.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.20 million. Northrim BanCorp had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 11.36%.

Shares of NRIM opened at $24.00 on Thursday. Northrim BanCorp has a 12-month low of $17.32 and a 12-month high of $42.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.80.

Get Northrim BanCorp alerts:

In other news, Director David W. Karp purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.69 per share, for a total transaction of $26,690.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,389.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David G. Wight purchased 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.90 per share, for a total transaction of $31,070.00. Insiders have purchased 5,145 shares of company stock worth $123,782 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northrim BanCorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Northrim BanCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th.

About Northrim BanCorp

Northrim BanCorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals in Alaska. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and courier noncash deposits.

Featured Article: What does relative strength index mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Northrim BanCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrim BanCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.