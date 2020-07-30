Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Sold by Point View Wealth Management Inc.

Point View Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,692 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 42 shares during the period. Northrop Grumman comprises approximately 1.3% of Point View Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Point View Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $2,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter valued at about $21,230,000. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 50.7% during the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 333 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 859,320 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $260,058,000 after purchasing an additional 25,139 shares in the last quarter. 83.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Shares of NYSE NOC traded up $10.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $325.64. 53,908 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 932,861. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $309.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $332.80. The company has a market cap of $54.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.29. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $263.31 and a 52 week high of $385.01.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by ($0.36). Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 39.22%. The company had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $373.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $398.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $412.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $366.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $379.20.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

Featured Story: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.