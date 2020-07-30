Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The savings and loans company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.18, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $133.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.99 million. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 11.31%.

Shares of Northwest Bancshares stock opened at $9.65 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 0.62. Northwest Bancshares has a 1-year low of $8.52 and a 1-year high of $17.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 5th. Northwest Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 72.38%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NWBI shares. B. Riley started coverage on Northwest Bancshares in a report on Friday, June 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Northwest Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Northwest Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.25.

In other Northwest Bancshares news, Director Timothy M. Hunter bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.35 per share, with a total value of $155,250.00. Insiders have acquired a total of 17,000 shares of company stock worth $174,560 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

