Notis McConarty Edward Boosts Position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Notis McConarty Edward lifted its position in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,855 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the quarter. CVS Health accounts for approximately 1.5% of Notis McConarty Edward’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Notis McConarty Edward’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sofos Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 76.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.35.

In related news, EVP Alan Lotvin purchased 5,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $63.14 per share, for a total transaction of $315,700.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,161 shares in the company, valued at $957,265.54. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVS traded up $1.02 on Wednesday, hitting $64.29. 185,847 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,168,432. CVS Health Corp has a fifty-two week low of $52.04 and a fifty-two week high of $77.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.59. The stock has a market cap of $84.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.76.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.28. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 2.76%. The business had revenue of $66.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that CVS Health Corp will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

