Notis McConarty Edward Has $276,000 Stock Holdings in Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV)

Notis McConarty Edward decreased its holdings in Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) by 75.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,080 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,307 shares during the quarter. Notis McConarty Edward’s holdings in Fortive were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA raised its stake in shares of Fortive by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 11,384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak raised its stake in shares of Fortive by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 10,793 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortive by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 13,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fortive by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 28,304 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fortive by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,763 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortive alerts:

In related news, SVP Martin Gafinowitz sold 34,947 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total transaction of $2,132,815.41. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 78,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,792,441.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan G. Spoon acquired 20,000 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.46 per share, for a total transaction of $1,089,200.00. Insiders sold a total of 80,081 shares of company stock worth $5,004,454 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

FTV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Fortive in a research report on Monday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Fortive from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Fortive from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Fortive from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Shares of NYSE FTV traded up $2.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,574,259. The stock has a market cap of $24.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.44 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Fortive Corp has a one year low of $37.31 and a one year high of $80.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.02.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fortive Corp will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

Recommended Story: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.