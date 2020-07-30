Notis McConarty Edward Has $3.65 Million Stock Position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Notis McConarty Edward raised its position in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,950 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Paypal makes up approximately 1.7% of Notis McConarty Edward’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Notis McConarty Edward’s holdings in Paypal were worth $3,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paypal by 446.4% during the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 153 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Paypal by 344.4% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in shares of Paypal during the second quarter worth $36,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paypal during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Paypal by 1,000.0% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 275 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL traded up $7.73 on Wednesday, reaching $184.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 451,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,635,131. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Paypal Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $82.07 and a twelve month high of $183.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.70 billion, a PE ratio of 113.08, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $170.52 and a 200-day moving average of $131.94.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Paypal had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total value of $3,891,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 546,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,011,854.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 75,000 shares of company stock worth $10,562,250 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Paypal from $153.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. DZ Bank cut shares of Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Paypal from $199.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Paypal in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Paypal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.26.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

