Notis McConarty Edward Has $978,000 Stock Position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Notis McConarty Edward lifted its holdings in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 94.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,975 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,845 shares during the period. Notis McConarty Edward’s holdings in Nike were worth $978,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nike by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 137,284 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $13,460,000 after buying an additional 7,305 shares in the last quarter. Delaney Dennis R acquired a new position in Nike in the 2nd quarter worth about $289,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Nike by 10.8% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 41,633 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,082,000 after buying an additional 4,072 shares during the period. Puzo Michael J acquired a new stake in shares of Nike in the second quarter valued at about $447,000. Finally, Fundamentun LLC boosted its position in shares of Nike by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 15,351 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. 64.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NKE. Raymond James increased their price target on Nike from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Nike in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Nike from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Nike in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.36.

NKE stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.71. 124,716 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,182,356. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $97.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.16. Nike Inc has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $105.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.15, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.80.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The footwear maker reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.53). Nike had a return on equity of 32.95% and a net margin of 6.79%. The firm had revenue of $6.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nike Inc will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.97%.

In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 60,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $5,880,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 165,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $16,358,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,012,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,564,259.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 292,313 shares of company stock worth $28,847,939. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

