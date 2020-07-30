Notis McConarty Edward Invests $3.21 Million in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX)

Notis McConarty Edward acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 52,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,214,000. Raytheon Technologies accounts for 1.5% of Notis McConarty Edward’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $1,786,892,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $1,091,668,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $451,485,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,859,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,012,000 after purchasing an additional 29,050 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $622,230,000. Institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Vertical Research upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $52.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. TheStreet downgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Cfra dropped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.47.

Shares of RTX traded down $1.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.53. The stock had a trading volume of 375,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,682,379. The company has a market cap of $51.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Raytheon Technologies Corp has a fifty-two week low of $40.72 and a fifty-two week high of $93.47.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 5.34%. The company’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Corp will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Featured Article: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.